Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $6,163,178.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,820,248.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns purchased 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $179.56 per share, with a total value of $28,550.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 39,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,297.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $179.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.17. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $143.87 and a one year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.73%.

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen set a $202.00 price target on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Dynamics from $197.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.66.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

