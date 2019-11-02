Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 297.7% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.89.

Shares of EW stock opened at $236.74 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $139.64 and a 12 month high of $241.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.50.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.75, for a total value of $1,610,161.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,763,763.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total transaction of $4,951,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,753,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,103 shares of company stock worth $32,600,548 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.