Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 62,723 Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Natera at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 575.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.42. Natera Inc has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $74.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.77 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 46.78% and a negative return on equity of 273.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natera Inc will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 98,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $3,266,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,013. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $7,842,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 364,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,913.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,507 shares of company stock valued at $14,625,992 in the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

