Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Newpark Resources worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,254,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,671,000 after purchasing an additional 146,060 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 28,098 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,559,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 99,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NR opened at $6.02 on Friday. Newpark Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $661.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $202.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newpark Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newpark Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

