Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 114 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 69.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 337.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in EPAM Systems by 49.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $648,425.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,213.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.78.

NYSE EPAM opened at $177.42 on Friday. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $104.77 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $551.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

