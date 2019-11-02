Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,610 Shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Methode Electronics worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 27.7% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 154,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 33,583 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 13.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley set a $42.00 price target on Methode Electronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

In related news, Director Bruce K. Crowther acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.58 per share, with a total value of $28,422.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MEI opened at $35.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.48. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $37.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.15 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

