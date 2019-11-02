Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $5.51 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Check Point Software Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the technology company will earn $5.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.48. Wedbush also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.56.

CHKP opened at $112.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.15. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 40.05%. The company had revenue of $490.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 69.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

