Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.42.

NASDAQ CAKE traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $41.96. 743,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,634. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average is $42.96.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $586.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.76 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

In other news, Director Laurence B. Mindel purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.04 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.18 per share, with a total value of $31,635.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,658.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 8,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 931.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

