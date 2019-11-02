Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemed to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

NYSE CHE opened at $411.17 on Friday. Chemed has a 52 week low of $260.03 and a 52 week high of $441.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $414.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.99.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.15. Chemed had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $480.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemed will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Patrick Williams sold 17,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $7,745,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,013,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.80, for a total transaction of $5,001,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,815,742.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,035 shares of company stock valued at $23,442,542. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,476,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,488,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 413.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 18,450 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 9.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

