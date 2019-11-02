ChemoCentryx (CCXI) to Release Earnings on Monday

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect ChemoCentryx to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 103.61% and a negative net margin of 144.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 million. On average, analysts expect ChemoCentryx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

CCXI stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $493.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.