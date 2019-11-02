Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total value of $1,874,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra L. Reed bought 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.11.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,656,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,290. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.11 and its 200 day moving average is $119.97. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

