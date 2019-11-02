CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CHF Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

NASDAQ CHFS opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69. CHF Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 193.21% and a negative net margin of 306.81%. Research analysts expect that CHF Solutions will post -6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHF Solutions stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of CHF Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHF Solutions Company Profile

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

