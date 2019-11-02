Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $3.12 Million Stake in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Penumbra worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 16,171.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,247,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,736,000 after buying an additional 1,239,694 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 39.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 958,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,376,000 after buying an additional 271,784 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,096,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 18.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,095,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,329,000 after buying an additional 170,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,233,000 after buying an additional 167,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PEN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.86.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.24, for a total transaction of $1,193,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynn Rothman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $800,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,481.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,026 shares of company stock worth $6,984,470. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN opened at $160.17 on Friday. Penumbra Inc has a one year low of $110.84 and a one year high of $185.70. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.75.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Penumbra Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

