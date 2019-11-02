Chicago Equity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Qualys worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Qualys by 10.1% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in Qualys by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 6,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Qualys during the third quarter valued at $714,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Qualys by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter worth $1,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities set a $100.00 target price on Qualys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Shares of QLYS opened at $86.35 on Friday. Qualys Inc has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $97.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.13 and a 200 day moving average of $84.00.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,980 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $579,270.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,405,653.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,300 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total value of $107,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,786.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,965 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

