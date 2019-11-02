Chicago Equity Partners LLC Raises Stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 81.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,585 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.27% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 245.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 119,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,418,000 after acquiring an additional 343,778 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 762.3% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 16,389 shares during the period. 48.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a current ratio of 15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.60. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $14.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.73 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABR shares. Raymond James raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JMP Securities set a $14.50 price target on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

In other news, insider Hall Anthony 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. Also, Director Melvin F. Lazar bought 4,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $55,437.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

