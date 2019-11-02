Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 805 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

In other National Retail Properties news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $94,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,329.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NNN opened at $57.70 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.47. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.10.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 43.14%. The firm had revenue of $168.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.87%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 target price on National Retail Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.