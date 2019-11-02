Chicago Equity Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $83.75. The firm has a market cap of $289.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Independent Research set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.96.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.