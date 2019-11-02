China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CBPO has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. China Biologic Products has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.50.

NASDAQ CBPO traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.22. 76,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,138. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.82. China Biologic Products has a 12 month low of $66.61 and a 12 month high of $116.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.20.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $135.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that China Biologic Products will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 446.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

