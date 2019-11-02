Chinook Energy (TSE:CKE) Trading Up 20%

Chinook Energy Inc. (TSE:CKE)’s share price was up 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 108,077 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 131,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.20 price target on shares of Chinook Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09.

Chinook Energy (TSE:CKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.18 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chinook Energy Inc. will post -0.1418182 EPS for the current year.

About Chinook Energy (TSE:CKE)

Chinook Energy Inc, an upstream oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Birley/Umbach area, which include 64 net drilling space units of land located in northeast British Columbia.

