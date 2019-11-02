Chubb’s (CB) Underperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reissued their underperform rating on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CB. ValuEngine lowered Chubb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $185.00 price objective on Chubb and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an in-line rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.64.

Shares of CB stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.03 and a 200-day moving average of $151.08. The company has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

In other news, insider Paul J. Krump sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,865 shares in the company, valued at $18,424,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $1,027,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,201,618.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,711,225. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 37,306.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,848,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,201,000 after buying an additional 4,835,982 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 10.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,091,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,597,802,000 after buying an additional 1,558,674 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 84.4% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,848,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,548,000 after buying an additional 1,304,154 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 24.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,347,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,109,000 after buying an additional 650,643 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 15,106.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 397,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,780,000 after buying an additional 395,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

