Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Church & Dwight updated its FY19 guidance to $2.47 EPS.

Shares of CHD traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,533,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,976. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $58.59 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.05 and a 200 day moving average of $75.18. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rick Spann bought 1,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.07 per share, with a total value of $72,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,404.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,704 shares of company stock valued at $621,301 and sold 90,418 shares valued at $7,198,251. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CHD shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

