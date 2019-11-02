CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $12,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of American Tower by 10.4% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 33,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of American Tower by 47.6% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 27,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of American Tower by 11.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT opened at $215.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.86. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $149.24 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $96.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 4,167 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $1,003,413.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,039 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $443,666.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,563 shares of company stock worth $31,963,013. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $238.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.57.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

