CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,930 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $15,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $79,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 25,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 146,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 142,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,325.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $409,509.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,982,901.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,802 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,654. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DUK opened at $94.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.09. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $80.89 and a fifty-two week high of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

