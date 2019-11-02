CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Celgene were worth $9,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Celgene during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Celgene by 212.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Celgene during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Standpoint Research cut Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Celgene from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.95.

In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $1,114,185.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,957.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELG stock opened at $108.53 on Friday. Celgene Co. has a 52-week low of $58.59 and a 52-week high of $109.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.26.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.29. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

