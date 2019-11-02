CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $8.69 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,167 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $8,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2,725.6% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.54 per share, for a total transaction of $227,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret M. Foran bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $43,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,075. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OXY opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $39.97 and a 52 week high of $75.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

