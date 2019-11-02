CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $11,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,050,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,917,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Public Storage by 31.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,966,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $944,681,000 after buying an additional 945,431 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 113.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,746,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,858,000 after buying an additional 928,491 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Public Storage by 10.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,612,000 after buying an additional 388,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 18.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,162,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,105,000 after buying an additional 341,718 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.56.

In other Public Storage news, Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.89, for a total transaction of $9,799,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,000 shares of company stock valued at $72,725,820. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $219.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $193.89 and a 12-month high of $266.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Public Storage had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 60.98%. The firm had revenue of $729.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

