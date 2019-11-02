CIBC Trims Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Target Price to C$29.00

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SJR.B. Citigroup upped their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut Shaw Communications from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of TSE SJR.B opened at C$26.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.63. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of C$23.82 and a 52-week high of C$28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0988 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 83.80%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.