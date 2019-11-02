Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,721 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 0.9% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $40,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.96.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.03. The company had a trading volume of 24,402,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,053,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $3,270,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,548 shares in the company, valued at $12,967,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

