Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Cut by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,275,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,500 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.8% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $63,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 38,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $948,508.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $3,270,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.96.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

