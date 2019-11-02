City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of City from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $80.21 on Tuesday. City has a 52-week low of $65.32 and a 52-week high of $83.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.26.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.04. City had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that City will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.19%.

In other City news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $202,284.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at $327,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,388,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,155,000 after acquiring an additional 18,741 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in City by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 477,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in City by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in City by 69.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 33,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in City by 35.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

