CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Short Interest Up 7.4% in October

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 6,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CCO opened at $2.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.77.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $698.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.70 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.

In related news, CEO Christopher William Eccleshare sold 81,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $206,893.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,361.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Benjamin Moreland acquired 400,000 shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $912,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,395.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 435,000 shares of company stock worth $996,200. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 437.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,594,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950,271 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 19,175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,440,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,880,000 after purchasing an additional 15,360,515 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,760,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 4,499.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,098,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944,029 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

