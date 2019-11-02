CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $203.36.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $201.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.20. CME Group has a one year low of $161.05 and a one year high of $224.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.59%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total transaction of $1,606,536.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,418.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $402,736.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,310,613.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,126 shares of company stock worth $3,722,434. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 17,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in CME Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 18,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 106.3% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

