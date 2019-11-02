CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This is a boost from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Shares of CNXM stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $952.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.13. CNX Midstream Partners has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $18.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 57.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNX Midstream Partners will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on CNX Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNX Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

