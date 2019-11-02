Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 320,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,632 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $23,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 16,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $64,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,712.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 55,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $3,946,417.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,295.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,196 shares of company stock valued at $18,586,705 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $66.81 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $57.51 and a 52-week high of $76.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average of $71.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

