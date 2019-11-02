Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 55,835 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $3,946,417.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,295.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 858 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $64,006.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,196 shares of company stock worth $18,586,705 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,096,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,356. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.67. The stock has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $57.51 and a 1-year high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

