Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Shares of Colonial Coal International Corp (CVE:CAD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.39 and traded as low as $0.22. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 14,500 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 million and a P/E ratio of -24.44.

Colonial Coal International Company Profile (CVE:CAD)

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metallurgical coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project with 17 licenses covering an area of 9,531 hectares; and the Flatbed coal project with 8 licenses covering an area of 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

