Columbus Energy Resources (LON:CERP) Receives Buy Rating from VSA Capital

VSA Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Columbus Energy Resources (LON:CERP) in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Columbus Energy Resources stock remained flat at $GBX 3.90 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Columbus Energy Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 5.10 ($0.07). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00.

About Columbus Energy Resources

Columbus Energy Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Trinidad and Tobago, Spain, Cyprus, St Lucia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Goudron Oilfield located in south-eastern Trinidad. The company was formerly known as LGO Energy plc and changed its name to Columbus Energy Resources plc in June 2017.

