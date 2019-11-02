Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 52.2% during the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 518,696 shares of company stock worth $23,333,254. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $203.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Comcast’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.52.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.