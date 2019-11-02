Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Increased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,902 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.3% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,208,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $248,109,000 after acquiring an additional 423,687 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.8% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 48,307 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 518,696 shares of company stock valued at $23,333,254. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.52.

CMCSA traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.75. 16,313,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,046,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $47.27. The company has a market cap of $203.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

