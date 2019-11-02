Comerica Bank Acquires 18,957 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,075 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,957 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $29,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in salesforce.com by 159.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 250.0% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $159.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.11. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.60 and a fifty-two week high of $167.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. FBN Securities set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Compass Point set a $193.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.74.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $50,249.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,763,397.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Block sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $161,481.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,187.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,139 shares of company stock worth $39,791,649 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

