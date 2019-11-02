Comerica Bank Has $37.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,728 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $37,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

VEA opened at $42.78 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.74 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.06.

