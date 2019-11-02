Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,924,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145,485 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $60,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Daily Journal Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,700,000 after buying an additional 227,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1,905.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,604,000 after buying an additional 57,060,331 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Bank of America by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,116,000 after buying an additional 19,688,816 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $523,079,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,870 shares of company stock worth $1,476,104 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.39.

BAC stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $32.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

