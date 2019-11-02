Comerica Bank Sells 6,007 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $33,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,374,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,328 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,437.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,135 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $128,287,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,605,000 after acquiring an additional 612,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 80.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 902,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,389,000 after acquiring an additional 402,821 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $158.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $125.81 and a 52-week high of $161.11.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

