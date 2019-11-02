Comerica Bank Sells 8,948 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,948 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $45,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in AbbVie by 23.7% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 49.1% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 33,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in AbbVie by 2.5% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 45,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in AbbVie by 1.8% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 305,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,080,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV opened at $81.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.36. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $94.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 40,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,140,800.00. Also, SVP Nicholas Donoghoe acquired 7,525 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $498,079.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,427.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 88,077 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,551 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.