CommerceBlock (CBT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,545.00

CommerceBlock (CURRENCY:CBT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last week, CommerceBlock has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. CommerceBlock has a market cap of $5.63 million and $1,545.00 worth of CommerceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CommerceBlock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Ethfinex, Gatecoin and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CommerceBlock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00217313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.81 or 0.01413181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028989 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00120630 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CommerceBlock Profile

CommerceBlock launched on December 19th, 2017. CommerceBlock’s total supply is 743,256,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,166,686 tokens. The official message board for CommerceBlock is blog.commerceblock.com. The Reddit community for CommerceBlock is /r/CommerceBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CommerceBlock’s official Twitter account is @commerceblock. The official website for CommerceBlock is www.commerceblock.com.

CommerceBlock Token Trading

CommerceBlock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Mercatox, OKEx, IDEX and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CommerceBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CommerceBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CommerceBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CommerceBlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CommerceBlock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.