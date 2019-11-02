Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 3,696 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $42,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 31,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 130.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 61,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,361,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $273.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.54 and a 200 day moving average of $264.67. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $216.97 and a 52 week high of $275.00.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

