Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 427,095 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $32,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 674,989 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,487,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 206,048 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 2,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $199,737.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,444.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $689,138.33. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,233.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,118 shares of company stock worth $1,477,392 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $83.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $99.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

