Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,832,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,708 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $101,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2,240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,563,256,000 after purchasing an additional 34,544,423 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,466,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pfizer by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,118,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $914,857,000 after buying an additional 2,693,349 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Pfizer by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,734,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,164,000 after buying an additional 2,638,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 4,297.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,656,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,668,000 after buying an additional 2,596,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $38.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.46.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

