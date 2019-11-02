Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 31,974 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 441,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,974 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $40,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 305.8% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $91.35 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.95 and a 1 year high of $92.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.07 and its 200 day moving average is $89.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.246 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.