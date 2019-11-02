Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,530 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Community Bank System worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Community Bank System by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 22,247 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Community Bank System by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Community Bank System by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,622,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,897,000 after purchasing an additional 81,588 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $68.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 48.66%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBU. ValuEngine lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

